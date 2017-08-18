× You’re doing it wrong: Man tries to kill lice by lighting rental home on fire, arrested for arson

ROCKVILLE, MD — An attempt to get rid of an annoying pest lands a Rockville man in cuffs.

He’s accused of trying to set his home on fire to kill lice!

Raymundo Ravelo tried chemicals and powders, but he said they didn’t work. Police say he couldn’t afford a professional exterminator, so the 54-year-old got drunk and poured gasoline around his rental home.

When his family asked what he was doing, Ravelo said he was going to set it on fire and quote “let it burn a bit”.

He was arrested for attempted arson and could face 40-years in prison.