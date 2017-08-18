Spotify gets rid of ‘hate bands’ from their music library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're sorry Rihanna but this time, Spotify had to stop the music.

The popular music site, all about lush vibes and evening acoustics, is hitting the Stop button when it comes to streaming hate. Spotify says it's removing several white supremacist hate bands from its library.

Digital Music News published a list of 37 white supremacist bands on the music streaming service, following the deadly violence at a racist rally in Charlottesville. And just 48 hours after the article was released - Spotify started cleaning house.

Playlists titled Nazi Imperial Marches and Skinfull are just a few that have been shut down.

In a statement released to Digital Music News, Spotify had this to say:

"Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention. We are glad to have been alerted to this content and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder."

Now that sounds like music to our ears.