Six Flags Over Texas drops five flags

ARLINGTON--Six Flags is filled with tradition.

Some of us got our first jobs there.

Many of us make a point of taking a family trip there every year.

But one tradition at Six Flags is changing, and that is the six flags themselves: France, Spain, Mexico, The Lone Star, the U.S. Flag, and the Confederate flag.

From now on, you won't see five of those flags. Instead, you'll see six American flags.

Six Old Glories are already flying over the entrance to the theme park.

Why the change? A statement from Six Flags says, "We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags."

With all the turmoil over Confederate monuments, it's really not a surprise that Six Flags would want to distance itself from the controversy.

And who's gonna argue with seeing more of the Stars and Stripes?