Search for missing teen in Trinity River resumes

FORT WORTH - Emergency responders in Fort Worth will resume their search this morning for a teen who went missing in the Trinity River.

Crews responded to the river around East 4th Street in downtown Fort Worth last night, searching for a missing teen who went underwater and did not resurface.

According to some accounts, the boy was fishing with a relative when he went under.

Multiple divers were in the water while additional units searched the riverbank.

Due to darkness the search was eventually called off for the night.

Their search will resume in the morning.