Local Tracks: Dallas’ Lev takes you on a dreamy, electro pop journey with the release of ‘Search Party’

When you hear the colorful, hazy dreamscapes of Lev's electro pop, you might be surprised at how they're written.

"I write music from a real deep place, lyrically" says Lev. "I write those kind of lyrics to go with happier, fun, poppier vibe song because in this world there's so much stuff, stress, and anxiety for people going on. I want people to have fun with my music"

With everything going on these days, if you're looking for something new to have fun with, you're in luck. August 18 marks the release of Lev's new album Search Party.

Check out interview with Lev as she talks about her name, how she writes and the sounds on the new album.

You can follow Lev on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.