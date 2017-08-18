Katy High School makes touchdown with most expensive football stadium!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everything is bigger in Texas, especially when it comes to football!

So it was no surprise Allen High School built a $60 million-dollar stadium for the Eagles to play in. The stadium gave the school some serious bragging rights. With 18,000 seats, it rivaled the Staples Center.

But now, there's a new stadium in Texas, ready to start a legacy.

The most expensive sports stadium in the world now belongs to Katy High School, near Houston. We’re talking $70 million dollars people!

Legacy Stadium took two years to build but Katy ISD now has the most expensive high school sports facility in the country.

The field is 43 acres, has 12,000 seats, a 1.8 million-dollar state of the art scoreboard, 26-hundred square foot locker rooms, and some pretty sweet views. Plus, it will service all eight high schools in the district.

Soccer, marching band contests, concerts, summer camps...you name it - it can do it all

But when it comes down to it - this baby is for football!