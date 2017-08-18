‘Easy decision’: OkCupid kicks white supremacist Chris Cantwell off dating site

White supremacist Chris Cantwell has been been kicked off dating site OkCupid following his recent participation in the violent and deadly Charlottesville, Virginia protest.

“We make a lot of tough decisions every day. This was not one of them,” OkCupid Elie Seidman, CEO of OkCupd, said in a statement.

OkCupid kicked off Cantwell in the matter of 10 minutes after being notified that he had a profile on their app.

Cantwell, 36, has received backlash after his appearance in VICE Media’s documentary on the Charlottesville protest. He’s also been banned from Facebook and other tech platforms.

Cantwell posted a video of him crying after he found out he has a warrant out for his arrest in Charlottesville on Wednesday.

“We’ve been public about banning Cantwell because it’s our responsibility to be clear about the human values we believe in — who we’re for, and the kind of person-to-person interaction we stand for,” OkCupid’s CEO said.