Dallas police arrest doctor suspected of being serial flasher

DALLAS – A Keller doctor is suspected of exposing himself repeatedly in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Dr. Reginald James Newsome was arrested by Dallas police Wednesday night on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

The warrant stemmed from an August 2 incident at Cityplace Target on Haskell Avenue, when a woman reported seeing a stranger, Newsome, exposing his genitals and masturbating while driving.

It was the second time the woman had seen the stranger exposing himself at the same Target within just a few days, according to dallasnews.com.

Newsome works at the ISPINE Sports Medicine and Pain Management clinic in Keller; his bio on the clinic’s website lists the 38-year-old as working with regenerative medicine and the use of stem cells in pain management and spinal medicine.

He posted bail early Thursday and is free on bond. Dallas police are not commenting on the investigation at this point.