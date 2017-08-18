Bullet train from Dallas to Houston is in the works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The city of Houston and a private company have signed an agreement to plan the development of a high-speed train between Houston and Dallas.

"This is a great day for Houston, for Dallas, but it's a great day for the state of Texas," said Houston Mayer Sylvester Turner. "This train moving forward to me is a signature moment for the state of Texas. A signature moment that says that in Texas, in Houston, we still dream big and we make big things happen."

Company officials say construction of the 240-mile track is expected to begin in late 2018 or early 2019 and will take up to five years. It's expected to cost at least $12B.

Once complete, the train trip will take 90 minutes.