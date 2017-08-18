× Americans suffering from PTSD2 – President Trump Stress Disorder

More therapists are seeing more patients for a coined term for their political distress, PTSD2 – President Trump Stress Disorder.

Across the country, people are reporting symptoms of hypervigilance, insomnia and the inability to pull themselves away from 24 hour news cycles.

Therapists are being overwhelmed with patients, even seeing former patients they haven’t seen in years because of their trauma.

“I have people I have not seen in literally 30 years that have called me to come back in because of trauma,” California based therapist Deborah Cooper told Daily News.

Suffers are experiencing feelings of hopelessness, suicidal thoughts and certain annihilation.

Therapists believe the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has been anxiety educing, hearing more about the future of America in their sessions.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has seen stress trending downward among American adults over the past 10 years, but since Trump’s inauguration in January, stress levels have spiked.