In the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence, writer Melinda Anderson noticed a problem.

In a series of Twitter posts, she points out that teachers, more than 80% of which are white, are now being put in a position where they have to address racism with their students, many without guidance or resources from their administrations.

How can you expect black children, especially, but any children of color, to feel safe & welcome in a school named after a segregationist? — Snowflake Witch ❄️ (@Gustyweather) August 17, 2017

I grew up near Charlottesville and got a misleading education about Civil War history. Students deserve better. https://t.co/wrNuIX0xLJ — Joy (@Joy_Resmovits) August 17, 2017

✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 Schools and society. "Nobody is going to teach you your true history … if they know that that knowledge will help set you free." pic.twitter.com/O43AHEbarB — melinda d. anderson (@mdawriter) June 10, 2017

Melinda challenged Twitter to help arm these teachers with resources to help them teach about white supremacy and the KKK.