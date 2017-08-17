Study says lying is good for you 👀

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who hasn't told a little white lie every now and then? You may want to consider doing that more often.

Those little fibs may be good for you, and that's no lie.

An author in the UK has written a book revealing how lying can improve your relationships, your career, and even boost your health.

Some examples include saying "I'm fine" when we're feeling miserable. Who hasn't done that?

Another interesting one is saying, "What a cute baby," even though you really don't think so.

The book's premise: Nobody wants brutal honesty all the time.