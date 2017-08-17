Jack Daniels acknowledges brand’s first master distiller as slave, Nathan ‘Nearest’ Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jack Daniels has finally acknowledged who the brand's first master distiller really was. Turns out, it was a Tennessee slave named Nathan "Nearest" Green.

For years, Green's legacy as the person who taught Jack Daniels how to make whiskey was considered a well kept secret, but in 2016, the brand publicly embraced Green and began incorporating him into distillery tours.

"While slave labor was a part of life in the South prior to the Civil War’s close, Jack Daniel not only never owned slaves but he worked side-by-side with them as a hired hand," the company's bio reads.

Nearest is believed to be the first black master distiller.