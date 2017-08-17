Family scammed out of their home needs surgery for baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Two weeks ago we told you about the Palma family, who got caught up in a scam that involved them purchasing a house the seller didn’t actually own, and then lost it when someone purchased it at auction.

But there is a much bigger fight going on for their family. One-year-old Delailah has an encephalocele on the back of her head, a rare birth defect that affects the brain. The survival rate for babies born with this defect is 55%.

“They told us that she wasn’t going to be able to live or if she was that she was just going to be able to live for just a couple minutes, hours,” said Emanuel Palma, Delailah’s father. “They told us she would die but luckily she’s still here.”

She’s undergone two procedures: one to remove part of the protrusion, and another to add a shunt to prevent it from growing any bigger. Next month, little Delailah will undergo major surgery to try to remove the growth entirely.

“Hopefully everything comes out great because we just want everything the best for our daughter and for her to reach her milestones,” Palma said.

But even during this fight for their daughter’s life, they still don’t know where they’ll be living soon.

“If we move, we don’t know where she’s going to come to recover after her surgery,” said Palma. “It’s just sad because we’ve been living here for almost 3 years already and the house is about to be taken away from us.”

Through it all, Delailah has beaten the odds and stayed alive. For a family that has to face one hardship after another, they have no choice but to do the same.