Study says women like men who eat a certain diet because they smell better

Hey fellas, wearing nice cologne isn’t the only way to smell nice for the ladies. According to a study, what you eat not only affects your weight, but how you smell as well.

The study found that women preferred body odor of men who ate more fruits and veggies, whereas men who ate more refined carbs, like bread and pasta, gave off a not so appealing smell.

“Women basically found that men who ate more vegetables smelled nicer,” said author of the study Ian Stephen of Macquarie University in Australia.

Scientists say that sweat can help signal people’s health status and possibly plays a role in attracting a mate.

Men who ate more meat didn’t produce sweat that was more or less attractive to women, but it did tend to make their odor more intense.