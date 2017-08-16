STUDY: Emojis in emails to your boss make you seem less competent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We thought sending 'LOL' or 'BRB' to your boss was pretty bad. But what about sending an email full of emojis to the person who signs your paychecks?

Well, a new study from a University in Israel is keeping it real in saying sending a smiley face in work emails makes you come across less competent.

Ouch.

Researchers claim after experimenting with over 500 participants from all over the world, sending smileys does "not translate into a smile." They concluded that emailed emojis does not increase perceptions of warmth but decreases perception of competence instead.

Morning Dose. talked to the CEO of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge. and his opinion is the complete opposite of the study.

Burge says "emojis come across as a friendly medium," in the workplace.

So, is there a time and place to not break out the winky face?!

"Maybe if you're getting advice from your lawyer," Burge added. "The rest of us, I feel like we can be relaxed, we can be friends and for people who have relaxed workplaces it'll be nice to get emoji in an email."

If you do decide to send an emoji to your boss just stay away from this one 👉🏼💩.