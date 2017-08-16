Help Serena say ‘Game, Set, Match’ to the Ruff Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Have you noticed it's summer in Texas? It's not getting any cooler out there! Now try staying outside in the thickest sweater you've ever owned.

That sounds like the life for Serena the Chow Chow.

Her family moved away, probably somewhere nice and cool, and they left her behind, sitting in the backyard, all along.

She was just a Chow in Texas trying to survive, and it didn't get much easier once she got to Dallas Animal Services.

"They listed her as urgent, so we put a plea out on Facebook so we could find Serena a foster," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman.

She got a foster, and we got a whole new Serena.

Her namesake, Serena Williams, was once asked what her superhero name would be. She answered, "Superena."

Well, say hello to Superena.

"She's really become a super affectionate girl and just really loves her humans," Edman said.

While Williams is best known for her individual success, this Serena needs a doubles partner to do the heavy lifting.

"She doesn't have too much energy, but she does like to play every now and then," Edman said. "One of Serena's favorite pastimes is belly rubs. She loves getting her belly rubbed."

And now's the time to find her! It's Dallas Pets Alive!'s Get a Tan special.

We're talking any tan dog, half price, all during August. That includes Serena.

It's a deal as good as 23 Grand Slam titles. You just can't beat it.

Serena's a winner, so come be her ace.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by fostering or adopting an animal, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org