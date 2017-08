Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police are looking for a suspect who they say attacked and sexually assaulted a woman outside of a local club downtown.

The incident happened before 3 am back on August 6th at the 500 block of Burnett Street.

The woman was heading to her car after work when the attack happened. Police believe the alleged attacker does not know the victim.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this sexual assault or this suspect to contact authorities.