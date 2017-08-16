Dallas ISD may consider changing names of schools named after Confederate leaders

DALLAS – An online petition calling to change names of Dallas ISD schools named after Confederate leaders has been created.

The petition, which has 289 of the needed 500 votes, voices it’s concern that the 22% of African American children in DISD who have to attend a school named after a Confederate leader is “stressful and inhumane” and they shouldn’t have to “attend a public school named in honor of those who fought to keep their ancestors enslaved.”

Robert E. Lee Elementary School and Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, named after two Confederate generals, are the schools listed in the petition.

Dallas ISD has had a history of changing names of school from voiced concerns. John B. Hood Middle School was changed to Piedmont Global Academy in 2016 after students campaigned to change the name.