Trump back to blaming both sides for Charlottesville violence

NEW YORK – Charlottesville’s deadly rally had “blame on both sides,” according to President Donald Trump.

During his New York press conference on Tuesday, Trump said that the groups protesting against the white supremacists in Charlottesville were “also very violent,” equating white supremacists and the “alt-left.”

“What about the ‘alt-left’ that came charging at, as you say, the ‘alt-right,’ do they have any semblance of guilt?” Trump asked reporters. “What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem? I think they do.”

Trump faced criticism from his short, initial statement on Charlottesville on Monday, defending his 48-hour delay on not knowing the facts on the violently rally.

“I don’t want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement,” he said.