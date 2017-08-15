Shavon Randle: Dallas police, FBI searching home where kidnapped teen was killed

DALLAS – Dallas FBI field agents confirm they are assisting Dallas police in a search of the home where kidnapped 13-year-old Shavon Randle was murdered .

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office issued a search warrant for the abandoned house as part of the investigation of the deaths of Shavon Randle and 19-year-old Michael Titus.

Tuesday afternoon, DA Faith Johnson released this statement regarding the search:

“Today prosecutors and investigators from my office were at 2208 East Kiest Boulevard, collecting additional evidence for our ongoing investigation into the deaths of Shavon Randle and Michael Titus. Collecting additional evidence throughout the course of an investigation is routine. We remain committed to vigorously and thoroughly fighting for justice on behalf of our victims. As this case is pending, we will not be releasing any further details at this time.”

Shavon Randle was kidnapped in June from a Lancaster home; her body, along with the body of Michael Titus, a person of interest in the case, was found July 1 at the home on Kiest Boulevard in Oak Cliff.

