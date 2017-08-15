Plano shooting suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

PLANO – A SWAT standoff in East Plano Tuesday morning has a man in custody.

Starting around 3 am at an apartment on Sherrye Drive, the suspect shot a man in the leg after what police say was some sort of argument between him and the suspect.

Responding police found the suspect inside an apartment after they followed a trail of blood. He refused to come out prompting a SWAT team to send in a robot to the apartment.

The suspect was found hiding in a closet and the robot was used to communicate and eventually convince him to surrender around 6:30 am.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

Charges are unknown.