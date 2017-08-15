× Man hits twin with aluminum bat for not sharing tacos

ATHENS, Alabama – An Alabama man hit his twin brother with an aluminum baseball bat because he wouldn’t share his tacos.

Tyler Dukes, 19, hit his brother in the back and head with a bat after learning his brother and grandmother brought food home but weren’t sharing. They also didn’t get the drink he wanted. He became “irate,” hitting his twin because he felt disrespected.

Dukes was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. He remains jailed without bail.

His twin was released from a hospital after being treated for his injuries.