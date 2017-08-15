Join the Club: GRIT Fitness girls dance under flashing lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you’ve ever gotten ready to go out on the town and danced all night with your girls, you know that dance floor can get hot and your moves could leave you sore the next day.

With that said, it’s not hard to see why women are drawn to Dance Club Cardio at GRIT Fitness.

"The greatest thing about Dance Club is that it is the hottest pop music, and the choreography really flows with the music, so if you do a hip-hop type of song, you're gonna do a hip-hop type move," said instructor Brittni Hunt.

In a dark room with flashing club lights, this class combines vigorous dance moves with high energy music. But what stood out more than just the fun workout was the sisterhood at GRIT Fitness. Owner Brit Rettig opened her first studio in 2015 with hopes to find what she was looking for -- community.

"As a young woman, a millennial woman, I was like most girls that I found and really wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself to socialize and connect with other girls,” said Rettig.

That community is set to grow with the launch of Rettig’s new fitness app, Grit by Brit, which launches on August 21st. The app promises on-the-go workouts so users can sweat when they can’t make it to class.

Here’s how you can Join the Club at GRIT Fitness!