It’s All Good! Supermodel Lily Donaldson joins fight to end famine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Supermodel Lily Donaldson has walked runways worldwide. Her latest stop in Africa had nothing to do with fashion and everything to do with famine.

"Right now, famine is threatening 20 million people with starvation," Lily explained.

Drought and conflict in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen have created a humanitarian crisis with children being the most vulnerable. An estimated 1.4 million of them are at severe risk of dying from hunger.

"I recently saw the suffering first hand in South Sudan, where 100,000 people don`t know where or when their next meal will come from," Lily added.

So the super model has joined the Global Emergency Response Coalition, a super group of non profits raising funds for food.