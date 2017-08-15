It’s All Good! Eva Longoria’s giving young Latina women a tech boost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress Eva Longoria is doing big things for young Latinas. She believes minority women can lead the next tech revolution.

"I think it's important now more than ever for young people, specifically girls to know how to solve problems," Eva explained.

Eva is raising major awareness for Technolochicas. It's a collaborative project of the National Center for Women in Information Technology and Televisa Foundation.

"The young women who are here today at the Technolochicas event are being exposed to future mentors, to career opportunities, to ideas about what they want to be, who they want to be."

After finding out that Latinas are reported to be far underrepresented in science, tech, engineering and math, Eva made it her mission to help them lead the stem field by the year 2050!

"It's the fastest growing job sector in the world," Eva added. "I always say you can`t 'be' what you can`t see. This is so important for our young women to see."