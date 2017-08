Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are searching for a hit and run suspect who left two women lying in the road early Sunday morning.

It happened the Stockyards at Main Street and Northwest 25th Street.

Police are searching for a silver Ford F-150 or F-250 pickup truck as a possible suspect vehicle. According to surveillance video, the truck appeared to have a dealer tag for the rear license plate.

Both women remain in the hospital.