Zeke officially appeals 6-game suspension

FRISCO, TX — Ezekiel Elliott isn’t taking his punishment lying down.

The Cowboys RB has officially filed his appeal after the NFL slapped him with a six-game suspension over domestic violence claims. Zeke denies the allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

TMZ obtained audio from Thompson’s police interview where she laid out some of the details.

“He has lost control and yanked me into the wall, busted the side of my jaw. My face is swollen and a little bit bruised, and then I did have thumbprint marks on my hand,” Thompson told police. “He dragged me out of the bed, and then he threw me up against the door in his bedroom. Then he placed his right hand around my neck and started choking me.”

Zeke has never been charged.

He claims Thompson threatened to “ruin his career.” As if it couldn’t get any crazier, he says she told him, “You are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.”

The NFL Player’s Association is going to represent Zeke.

Our union has appealed the NFL’s six-game suspension of @EzekielElliott. pic.twitter.com/tAxspLs7RQ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 15, 2017

The NFL now has 10 days to schedule a hearing.