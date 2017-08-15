Dashcam video released in controversial Harris County body cavity search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY - We're getting a look at dashcam video of a controversial strip-search in 2015 that led to the indictments of two Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

Charneshia Corley and her attorney say deputies performed a cavity search on the side of the road, which they call sexual assault.

"It's disgusting. It's something that should never happened to somebody. And so, it's a women's rights issue. Probably wouldn't happen to a man. But it happened to a woman. It happened to an African American woman," attorney Sam Cammack said.

An attorney for one of the officers said Corley tried hiding drugs and, before a cavity search even happened, she started resisting.

Both deputies were cleared in the case, with no charges pending.