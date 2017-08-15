Arlington man one of two soldiers killed in Iraq

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Two United States service members, including one from North Texas, have died in what the Pentagon is calling an artillery mishap.

The incident remains under investigation. The US Army soldiers have been identified as 22-year-old Spc. Allen Levi Stigler, Jr. of Arlington, Texas and Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, New York.

The soldiers died of "wounds sustained while engaging the enemy with artillery," according to statements released by the Defense Department.

Brooks and Stigler were stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82 Airborne Division, according to ArmyTimes.

Five others were injured. Right now, there is no sign ISIS played a direct role in the deaths of the soldiers.