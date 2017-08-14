‘White Lives Matter’ rally scheduled at Texas A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION - White Nationalists here in Texas have announced plans for a "White Lives Matter" rally on the campus of Texas A&M University scheduled for September 11th.

The rally is being organized by Aggie Alumni Preston Wiginton, who also got white supremacist Richard Spencer to come to the campus and speak back in December.

According to Texas A&M's student newspaper, Wiginton says "the event will be to protest the liberal anti-white agenda, which includes white guilt which leads to white genocide."

He says he was actually inspired by the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

Texas A&M says it doesn't support Wiginton's views.

Student Body President Bobby Brooks says he's working with students to figure out a way to take on the issue.