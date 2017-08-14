Vigil for Houston woman in Charlottesville car attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houston residents gathered at Houston's City Hall for a vigil showing support for the victims of the car attack in Charlottesville, one of which was a 20-year-old Houston woman Natalie Romero.

Romero's family said she suffered memory loss and couldn't remember what happened to her when the car hit her.

Her mother says she has a fractured skull and received stitches.

Romero is enrolled at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville.

"We are shocked, saddened, and deeply troubled at the murder of one of the protesters and the injury of many others. We reject this violence, and the violent white supremacist ideology that fuels it," event organizers said.