Texas bill will restrict health insurance coverage on abortions

AUSTIN, TX-- If you're buying health insurance, you may need to think ahead.

Texas senators have a bill that would remove abortion coverage from health insurance policies, making it an elective that would need to be purchased separately.

Senator Brandon Creighton is backing the bill saying... "Texas should take steps to prohibit taxpayer dollars from subsidizing elective abortions and employers should have the freedom to choose whether or not they provide this coverage'."

Democratic lawmakers say most insurance plans don't cover elective abortions now, but organizations like Planned Parenthood say they want this bill to kick rocks.

"If your pregnancy comes about as the result of rape or incest, your insurance coverage will not pay for that abortion," said Kelly Hart of Planned Parenthood.

There's no requirement for men to have insurance for an abortion as a result of an unwanted pregnancy.

Insurance would still cover an abortion if it's a medical necessity.

The bill already passed the House, and goes to the Governor. Since it was one of his priorities for the special session, it's a good bet he'll sign it.