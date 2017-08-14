× Ohio school districts allow teachers to carry guns in class

GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Southern Ohio school districts are allowing their staff to carry guns on campuses.

Multiple school districts in the state have voted for staff to carry in order to resolve issues of safety plans for their upcoming school year.

Teachers and staff must conceal their firearms and have a concealed carry permit in order to have a gun on campus. They will also go to first aid and first responders training.

Between 2000-2013, 24.4 percent of active shooter incidents in the U.S. were at school, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.