Sam Lao's unique range of music isn't unfamiliar to Dallas natives. She's been making waves in the DFW for a while, and there's no surprise as to why she's become a household name.

"I try to do a lot of different things, I think it's just in my nature, as a person, as a Gemini," Lao told CW33. "Staying in one vein, I could never just rap or just sing, I need to do both just because it makes me feel good."

Lao has opened for big names including Lupe Fiasco and Dallas' own, Erykah Badu.