Local rapper featured on new VH1 reality show

FRISCO, TX — Twelve years ago, Seanil Reed’s family was forced to evacuate their home in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit. They found their way to Frisco, and Seanil never never let the life changing event throw him from his goal’s of being a rapper.

“I can honestly say I don’t know where my music career would be if I didn’t move to Frisco,” said Seanil.

And that music career, where he goes by the moniker Nilly, just got a huge boost when he was selected to be a competitor on the VH1 series “Signed,” where hip hop artists try to earn a spot with a top recording label.

“The experience was life changing,” Seanil said. “It’s one thing to hear my family or my friends tell me that I’m good at music, but when you hear Rick Ross, The-Dream, Lenny Santiago, who is the right-hand man of Jay-Z, when you hear those people say you’re good at music then it means something a lot deeper.”

Getting this shot at achieving his music dreams is what Nilly is all about, and it’s a message he works into all his music.

“I always try to inspire people, you can be great, you can reach your goals,” he said. “To the moon and back, man. When I think of Grammys, platinum albums, world tours, I literally aim for the stars when it comes to my music because I know that I’m dedicated to do it.”