It’s all good! Score a trip to see ‘NFL Live’ LIVE at ESPN Studios!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESPN's Adam Schefter is best known for his studio commentary on the NFL. And now you have a chance to peak behind the curtain with a chance to join him live on 'NFL Live'

Adam is giving back to JDRF, the leading global organization funding type one diabetes research!

If you join in on this game with him, you can win a trip to Bristol, Connecticut where you'll tour ESPN studios and be front row for NFL Live

All you have to do is make your way to his Prizeo page and donate some dough.

Check out Adam's campaign video below: