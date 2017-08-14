Dallas Police look to other agencies for help in securing State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas is right around the corner and it means Big Tex and the gang are already kicking off preparations.

Not only is securing those corn dog stands important, but securing the security is the bigger issue!

Every year Dallas Police Department sends over 200 of their officers to guard the fairgrounds. With a recent shortage in staffing, DPD has found themselves in a funnel.

"We have reduced the number of officers we put down there in an 'on-duty' capacity and we're increasing the number of officers we're hiring in an 'off duty' capacity," explained interim Chief David Pughes.

The state fair will have to bring in other agencies to make sure they have enough security. This will include Dallas Independent School District, the Dallas County Sherriff's office, and DART Police.

If an off-duty Dallas Police officer wants to spend his or her free time keeping people safe at the fair, he or she will be able to apply through The State Fair.

"Security at the Fair is a priority for us, Pughes added. "But, greater than that, we have to ensure that the people that are coming and going and living and playing in the city are safe too!"