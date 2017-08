ARLINGTON – Could you tell if this gun was real or fake?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That's the concern for Arlington Police who are seeing more and more fake weapons including this one which they say is one of the most realistic they've seen.

Arlington police say they've recovered ten BB guns, or real looking fake guns, used in crimes since January.

The fear is that there's no way an officer or citizen could quickly determine whether a gun is real or fake which could lead to a deadly consequence.