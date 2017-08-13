Cowboys drop preseason game as Zeke suspension battle looms

LOS ANGELES — The Cowboys were back on the field out west in LA, playing the Rams for their second preseason game on Saturday night.

There were some good moments, like Taco Charlton’s first sack and a 25 yards touchdown pass from Cooper Rush to Rico Gathers. And there were some bad moments like Lance Lenoir’s muffed punt. At the end of the exhibition Dallas had lost 13-10, but the biggest focus was on still on Zeke, even though he didn’t take touch the field for the game.

With a 6 game suspension looming, and Elliott reportedly ready to issue his formal appeal to the NFL’s ruling on Tuesday, the Cowboys running back situation is up in the air.

After the game Jason Garrett says he feels that Dallas has “built our team the right way” to weather Zeke’s absence. He’s kind of right. Both Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris have multiple thousand yard seasons under their belts.

As for last night? Well McFadden carried the ball 6 times for 28 yards, and Morris struggled just gaining 11 yards on 5 carries. Hardly motivational stuff.

So it looks like it’ll take the whole team stepping up to fill Zeke’s shoes, and it’s pretty clear at this point that the biggest Cowboys loss of the week wasn’t Saturday night in LA, it was Friday morning with Roger Goodell’s ruling on Zeke.