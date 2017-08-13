Dallas Against White Supremacy protest next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The rally cries rang back and forth through Charlottesville, Virginia, over a 24 hour period this weekend. One side screaming, "You will not replace us," and "Build that wall," while the other rang back with, "Nazi scum," and "Love has already won."

Then everything went silent when a 20-year-old supporting the white supremacist cause drove through counter protestors, killing one and injuring many others.

Hate never seems to wait to make a statement. If we didn't know it already, we found out with Charlottesville.

Here in North Texas, we should have already learned that lesson when five Dallas officers were gunned down while protecting a protest march against police brutality.

Hate also doesn't care what we've learned, though, so what if it comes back? What if we have a situation like Charlottesville where fights between countering sides devolves further into one person's delusional idea of a statement of superiority?

That's just what a Dallas group, In Solidarity, plans to fight against next Saturday.

They're having a rally of their own against these outspoken outliers, and they're calling it 'Dallas Against White-Supremacy'. The site is the Dallas Confederate War Memorial.

In Solidarity didn't respond to an interview request, but one member, Eric Ramsey, posted on the event page promising Dallas Police will be there for protection, and they'll be joined by 'a group of individuals acting as watchers to supplement DPD's efforts'.

Will it be a safe event? Can the promise of a truly safe space actually exist in today's America?