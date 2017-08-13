Bruno Mars donates $1 million to fight Flint water crisis

FLINT, MI — Bruno Mars is spreading a little 24K Magic.

This time, he’s donating $1 million to fight the Flint water crisis… which is far from over. The Michigan town is dealing with the aftermath of thousands of people being exposed to elevated levels of lead, including children. Twelve people also died in a Legionnaire’s outbreak reportedly connected to the crisis.

Bruno Mars is now doing his part to help.

During his Detroit-area concert over the weekend, the Grammy-award winning singer announced $1 million of the show’s ticket sales would go to a charity called “Community Foundation of Greater Flint.” In a statement Bruno said:

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

God bless you Michigan! A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

Bruno Mars joins stars like Big Sean, Pearl Jam and Cher who’ve all donated to the cause. Major props for using your platforms to fund and inspire necessary change. We think you’re all “amazing just the way you are.”