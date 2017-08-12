Tax-Free Weekend: How to cash in & avoid the chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- As much as we appreciate this time of the year, getting "back-to-school ready" isn't an easy A.

There are clothes, haircuts, shots, paperwork and at the top of the list: school supplies! But if you want to beat the lines during Tax-Free Weekend, you can either get in early or you can outsmart any size crowd and just shop online.

"We have over 700 items that are now available at our online pickup," said a Walmart spokesperson.

They've rolled out the online feature to try to make shopping a little more convenient. You just log on to their app, shop, and pick up curbside.

Now, that's the kinda homework we're all for!