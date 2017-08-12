Dallas artist and educator showcased in national Old Navy campaign!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - We know what you`re thinking, what famous singer did you interview today?

Well, we introduce you to Nathan De`Shon Myers, the Booker T. Washington High School Director of the Music Conservatory.

"It`s part of my life's mission is to really become the best artist I can be, so that I can be, so that I can train people to allow the best artists they can be to come out," says Myers.

He's one of eight educators across the nation chosen to write and create a music video as part of an old navy campaign focused on empowering students to believe in their dreams.

"Such an awesome opportunity and experience because we also went into the studio, got to work with engineers and singers."

In addition to working with "The Voice" star, Darius Scott, these unsung heroes promote finding your voice.

"Unsung heroes is a bit of a stretch I think but it is a lot of great work I feel I get to do here in the school," says Myers with a smile. "Being a part of the campaign actually inspired me you know as an educator to just keep growing and reaching for bigger just like what we want for our students."

Well this video is definitely something bigger.

"Connecting with the Onward Campaign that learners become 'leaders and leaders change the world,`" explains Myers. "What we do here we`re trying to encourage them to keep learning, never shut off that desire to learn because that makes you better, that makes you stronger, it continues to challenge you and sharpen you."

Myers leaves us with some final notes.

"There`s always more than one way to do something."

"Live your truth, live who you are, be who you are."

"Never put limits on yourself."

True words from a passionate unsung hero.