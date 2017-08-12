SEE IT: Britney Spears freaks out when fan jumps on stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Britney Spears fans are saying "Leave Britney alone!" after her Vegas concert turned crazy on Thursday night!

All eyes were on the mega star when a man jumped on stage out of nowhere and gave Britney quite the scare.

37-year old Jesse Webb was having too good of a time when he decided to get on stage and do a back flip, but it didn't last long before he was quickly tackled by some of Britney's dancers and security team, then escorted off stage in cuffs.

Britney was really freaked out when security rushed onto the stage and at one point asked if Webb had a gun. Thankfully, he didn't, and she was taken off stage until things calmed down.

Webb reportedly had been asked to leave the concert before this circus started, but the show must go on! When things settled, Britney came back with a vengeance and finished the concert!

Take notes people, you don't mess with Britney!