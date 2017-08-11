WATCH: Car’s 7-story fall from Austin parking garage

AUSTIN – Surveillance video from Austin police shows a car falling seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking a SUV, landing in an alley.

The car landed on top of the SUV then rolled upside down onto the ground. The SUV driver wasn’t hurt and was able to drive away.

Moments later, people ran to the car to help the driver escape after her fall.

Austin police say the accident happened when the driver drove through retention wires on the seventh floor, hit a building across the street and fell through the alley below.

The woman was treated at a local hospital.

This wasn’t the first time a car has fallen from this garage. A sport utility vehicle fell from the ninth floor of the same parking garage last September.