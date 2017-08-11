Some fast-food restaurants are offering healthier menus for kids, new study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When we think fast-food, we don't necessarily think healthy.

But that might be changing - at least for kids meals.

A new study from the University of Connecticut found some fast-food restaurants kept their promise to offer healthier options for kids as a way to fight childhood obesity.

Researchers looked at restaurants like McDonald's, Burger King, and KFC and found that some no longer listed soft drinks on their kids menus. They instead had water, juice, or low-fat milk, along with one healthy side-dish.

The study's author, Jennifer Harris, joined Morning Dose on Friday and said it's still not enough.

"It's definitely progress, having these healthier options as choices. The real win for kids health would be if the restaurants only offered the healthier options with their kids meals," said Harris.

And not all the restaurants offered the healthy options. Researchers found only eight percent of Burger King staffers, and 22 percent of Wendy's employees offered healthy sides. And 1/3 or more of restaurants still listed sodas on kids menus.

Ched Jedd Swift, a registered dietitian, also joined Morning Dose and said parents should use fast food as a "treat."

"Making sure that you have healthier options at home. Kids in sports and riding around, you wanna make sure you have healthier options like carrot sticks, whole fruit, fruit cup, and more water."

At the end of the day, no matter what's on the menu, what the kids eat is up to their parents.