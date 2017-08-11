Houston officer hit by drunk driver, knocked off bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Stunning body-cam footage shows a police officer jumping off a Houston bridge to avoid being mowed down by a drunk driver.

Officer carter and his partner were responding to an accident when a car came out of nowhere. Carter said he had less than a second to react and he jumped in the air only to go over the bridge.

He fractured four vertebrae from the fall.

"He's going to recover," Debra Carter, the officer's mother, said. "The young lady that hit him, she'll get over this too, but you know you have to think about when you drink and drive. Drinking and driving is a selfish act."

The driver of the car has been charged with intoxicated assault.