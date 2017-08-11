Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games without pay for domestic violence

DALLAS – Ezekiel Elliott is out for six regular season Dallas Cowboys games after the NFL concluded its investigation into domestic violence accusations from the running back’s former girlfriend.

The NFL notified the Cowboys’ star running back of the suspension Friday. A statement from the league says Elliott will miss the first six regular season games of 2017 for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

“Over the course of the last year, the league conducted an extensive investigation. League investigators interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, including Ms. Tiffany Thompson, who had alleged multiple instances of physical violence in July 2016, and Mr. Elliott. The league also consulted medical experts. League investigators examined all available evidence, including photographic and digital evidence, thousands of text messages and other records of electronic communications.” RELATED: Was Ezekiel Elliott involved in a bar altercation in Dallas?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was joined by four experts in specialty areas including law enforcement, judicial and public service in making the decision.

The league’s Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones told Elliott the advisors “were of the view of that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that (Elliott) engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016.”

Elliott has three days to appeal the decision. If there is no appeal, his suspension begins September 2 and ends October 23.

RIP Cowboys — Clint Gresham (@Gresh49) August 11, 2017

I said this on the radio a few weeks ago. If Zeke got suspended, I bet Jerry makes a push to limit Goodell's ability to discipline players — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 11, 2017

There is a solid chance someone's gonna step in behind that incredible Dallas Cowboy O-Line and Wally Pipp the shit out of Zeke. pic.twitter.com/A5Ogbv3WeX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2017