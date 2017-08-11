Dallas Emergency Management updates technology used during disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--The Dallas Office of Emergency Management is making sure that if disaster strikes, you'll be safe.

"It helps us have a more efficient response," said Kevin Oden, the assistant emergency management coordinator. "If someone has a pet, we have a spot for the pet in the pet shelter."

Back when Katrina hit, the crew put together a huge effort to house evacuees. Now they say their emergency technology system is better than ever.

In a quick minute, crews are able to snap a photo of your driver's license and get basic information to help speed up their typical process.

"That's what we plan for, day in and day out," Oden said. "It's how we take care of them."